Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 14,014 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.31% of Ingevity worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $80.83 on Thursday. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $63.35 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average of $80.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

