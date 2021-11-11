Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 25,552 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 299.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,552 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 57.1% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,035 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

VEEV opened at $313.78 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.76, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.53.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

