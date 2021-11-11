Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 77,438 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,438 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Alaska Air Group worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $55,178,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.63 and a beta of 1.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,350 shares of company stock worth $943,602. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

