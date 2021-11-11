Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 84,670 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,670 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.44% of JELD-WEN worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $26.39 on Thursday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,914,040 shares of company stock worth $425,008,874. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.