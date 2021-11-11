Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of FMC worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in FMC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in FMC by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in FMC by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in FMC by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $105.81 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

