Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,849 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.17% of Cars.com worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 289,883 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 28,571 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,267,693,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 69,405 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CARS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Shares of CARS opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $930.34 million, a P/E ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 2.22. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

