Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Lamb Weston worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,793,000 after buying an additional 74,390 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,164,000 after buying an additional 37,603 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LW stock opened at $58.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.