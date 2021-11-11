Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79,821 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of Navient worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,038,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 574.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 328,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 280,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.77. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

