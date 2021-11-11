Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,137 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of Shutterstock worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 11,032.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 103,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,496,644.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,823,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,683,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,170 shares of company stock worth $18,219,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

SSTK opened at $118.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.97 and its 200 day moving average is $104.58. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.21 and a 12-month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

