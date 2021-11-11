Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,220 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Abiomed worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Abiomed by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 120,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,419,000 after buying an additional 51,061 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.60.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $355.57 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.41 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.14 and its 200 day moving average is $326.39. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.74, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

