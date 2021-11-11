Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,152 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,992 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of American Airlines Group worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after buying an additional 1,023,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $95,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,948 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,370,391 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 358,066 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,989,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,970,355 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 353,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $21.57 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.68.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

