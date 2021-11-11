Prudential Financial Inc. Has $10.51 Million Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,804 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Myriad Genetics worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $82,782,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth about $34,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 65.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,725,000 after acquiring an additional 878,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 182.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 512,766 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $1,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,483.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $32,602.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,259.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,123 shares of company stock worth $4,451,930. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.51. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

