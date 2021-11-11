Prudential Financial Inc. Has $10.57 Million Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 136,194 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.33% of Simmons First National worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 111,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 39,413 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 445.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 11.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Simmons First National by 10.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the period. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

