Prudential Financial Inc. Has $10.74 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,906 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Perrigo worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.24.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -37.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

