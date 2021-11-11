Prudential Financial Inc. Has $10.95 Million Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.27% of Avnet worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 162.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth $31,821,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 69.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth $1,339,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 990.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 153,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Shares of AVT opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

