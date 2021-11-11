Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11.69 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,620 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Marathon Oil worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Marathon Oil by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 359,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 232,404 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,786,000 after purchasing an additional 399,552 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 2,789.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 428,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 413,688 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 849,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 97,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Marathon Oil by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 300,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 203,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE:MRO opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 3.08. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.28%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.