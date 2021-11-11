Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11.77 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of A. O. Smith worth $11,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 39,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $78.44 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.