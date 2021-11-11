Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11.90 Million Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,830 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.83% of Hibbett Sports worth $11,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 539.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 179,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 151,685 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

