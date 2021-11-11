Prudential Financial Inc. Has $12.11 Million Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 853,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,049 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.69% of Hope Bancorp worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

