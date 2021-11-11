Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,564 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of Clean Harbors worth $11,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 29,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 11.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

Shares of CLH opened at $107.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,482 shares of company stock worth $5,109,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

