Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Cboe Global Markets worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.46.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.06. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

