Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 51,355 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $41,859,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 654,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $17,815,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

