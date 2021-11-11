Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95,850 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,589,000 after acquiring an additional 147,570 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,680,000 after acquiring an additional 138,641 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 638,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,592,000 after acquiring an additional 65,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,930,000 after acquiring an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,142,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,943,000 after acquiring an additional 57,223 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THG has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $126.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.96 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.88.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

