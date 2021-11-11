Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 14,709 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after buying an additional 111,904 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $111.42 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average is $108.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

