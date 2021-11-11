Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 19,180 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ APLS opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.08.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.