Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 210,427 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 791.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,427 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Apartment Income REIT worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIRC opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.96.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -382.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

