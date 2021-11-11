Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 5,454 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of First American Financial worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 85,226 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $75.20 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average of $67.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.04%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

