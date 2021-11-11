Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 461,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,498 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of News worth $11,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in News in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in News in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in News by 171.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in News in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in News by 127.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.43.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

