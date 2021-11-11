Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Alliant Energy worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.08 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

