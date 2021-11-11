Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 649,271 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,217,000 after purchasing an additional 349,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,336,000 after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,197,000 after acquiring an additional 562,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,148,000 after acquiring an additional 97,757 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:VNO opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

Several research firms have commented on VNO. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.