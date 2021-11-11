Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,187 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of SkyWest worth $9,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

SkyWest stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.89. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.