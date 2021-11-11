Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 147,081 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,081 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.51% of Realogy worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Realogy by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,438,000 after acquiring an additional 521,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realogy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,652,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 343,109 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Realogy by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Realogy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,781,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,556,000 after acquiring an additional 190,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Realogy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.58. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

RLGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

