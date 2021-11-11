Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 23,064 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,064 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.26% of National Beverage worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in National Beverage by 614.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 30,273 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Beverage by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $60.55 on Thursday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.73 and a 12-month high of $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.10.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. Analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

