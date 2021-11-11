Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 25,469 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,469 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $93.25 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

