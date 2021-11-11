Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 35,884 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,884 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Otter Tail worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 11.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 1.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Otter Tail by 13.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Otter Tail by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTTR shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.90.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

