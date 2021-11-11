Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,824 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Packaging Co. of America worth $11,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 77,214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,918,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.41. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $125.11 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

