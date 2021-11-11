Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 7,366 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,421 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,501,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,713 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 105,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $115.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.