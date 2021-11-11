Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 98,692 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,692 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Kimco Realty worth $11,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM opened at $23.41 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

