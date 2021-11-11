Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $48.74 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.