Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,823 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of American Woodmark worth $11,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 8,203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.78. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

