Public Index Network Market Cap Hits $5.87 Million (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 11th. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $5.87 million and $14,586.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00073697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00073612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00096670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,697.93 or 0.07197024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,266.97 or 0.99986212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00039972 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

