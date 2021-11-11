Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Holdings Raised by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,805 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up approximately 7.2% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.30% of Public Storage worth $157,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 260,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.92.

Public Storage stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $325.52. The stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,909. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

