Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 213.74%.

Shares of PULM stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,267. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) by 1,563.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Pulmatrix worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.