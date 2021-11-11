PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PureCycle Technologies stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 215,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,043. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureCycle Technologies stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 2,225.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

