Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

AQN opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,693,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,818,000 after purchasing an additional 685,354 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 192,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 105.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,186.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 269,449 shares during the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

