Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.87 and last traded at $32.46. Approximately 578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76.

