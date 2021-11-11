QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $76,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $162.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average of $138.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.92.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

