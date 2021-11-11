Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Issues Earnings Results

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ QSI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.87. 29,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.72. Quantum-Si has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quantum-Si stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.35% of Quantum-Si as of its most recent SEC filing.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

