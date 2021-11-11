Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Shares Down 8.5%

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) shares dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.80 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

Questor Technology, Inc is a clean energy technology company that helps its clients meet their emission reduction targets. The firm manufactures and services waste gas incinerator systems, provides combustion and burner-related oilfield services as well as power generation systems. Its proprietary incinerator technology is utilized worldwide in the management of methane, hydrogen sulphide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, hazardous air pollutants and BTEX gases ensuring sustainable development, community acceptance and regulatory compliance.

