Radiant Logistics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,821 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,539% compared to the typical daily volume of 69 call options.

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $117,692.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 64,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 126.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 34.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLGT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.43. 639,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.39. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 23.07%.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

